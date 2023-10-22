3 injured after man allegedly attacks security guard, Dayton Fire crews

DAYTON — A man was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a security guard and members of the Dayton Fire Department (DFD).

DFD was called to a fire alarm activation in the Premier Health building in the 100 block of N. Main Street around 5:02 p.m.

Shortly after entering the building, DFD crews found an injured security guard. They also found a male who proceeded to attack them. This led to additional crews coming into the building to help and a county-wide call for help was sent out, according to Dayton Fire Captain Brad French.

After the male was subdued by crews, they began to provide aid to the injured security guard, the DFD crew members injured, and the male himself.

Three people were taken to local hospitals from the scene for treatment, which is one more than what News Center 7 was initially told on scene. We’re working to learn who exactly went to the hospital.

The male who allegedly attacked the guard and the fire crews was then arrested by Dayton police.

Fire crews determined the alarm was indeed a false alarm.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson was on the scene Saturday and reported that about five fire trucks, six ambulances, and a couple dozen police cruisers were there.

The incident remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department.





