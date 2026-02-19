66-year-old woman’s eye gouged out in attack on security guard, Dayton firefighters

DAYTON — Newly obtained court documents detail a gruesome attack on a 66-year-old security guard and firefighters in downtown Dayton Saturday.

>> RELATED: Charges expected to be upgraded for man accused of attacking security guard, firefighters

The assault happened Saturday afternoon inside of the Premier Health building on the Second Street side of the building.

25-year-old James Fickling is accused of assaulting the security guard Saturday afternoon which led to a huge emergency response.

News Center 7 obtained court records that stated much of the attack was recorded on video surveillance cameras.

>> RELATED: 3 injured after man allegedly attacks security guard, Dayton Fire crews

“Fickling ultimately knocked [the guard] down to the floor. He then drug her to the center of the hallway and rendered her unconscious by striking her 8 times in the face with jumping knee strikes,” court documents stated.

Fickling is also accused of gouging out one of the woman’s eyes and damaging another, which may leave her permanently blind, according to the court documents.

The attack was interrupted because Dayton firefighters responded to the alarm.

>> RELATED: ‘We need help now;’ Audio captures moments after security guard, Dayton Fire crews attacked

Police said Fickling attacked them, hitting them and trying to dig his fingers into one firefighter’s eye socket.

Firefighters called police, and Fickling is also accused of biting one officer in the leg.

The court is going to set his bond at $750,000.

Fickling stood silently in court Monday, but Tuesday he cried and doubled over throughout his 90-second appearance, while wearing a vest that restricts movement for his and others’ protection.

News Center 7 will continue updating this story with details.

©2023 Cox Media Group