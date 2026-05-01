Man arrested after enough fentanyl to kill 32K people seized in local neighborhood

DAYTON — A man was arrested after detectives searched a home in a Dayton neighborhood on Thursday.

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Detectives with the Dayton Police Department served a search warrant in the 200 block of South Findlay Street.

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They recovered 65 grams of fentanyl, 31 grams of methamphetamine, $1000, and two handguns, according to police.

Only 2mg of fentanyl can be a lethal dose.

A 35-year-old was arrested.

We will continue to follow this story.

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