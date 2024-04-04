Second man charged in deadly shooing near Dayton elementary school

DAYTON — A second person has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting near a Dayton elementary school that happened earlier this year.

Kyree Whitaker, 18, was charged Wednesday with one count of murder and three counts of complicity to commit aggravated robbery, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

The charges are connected to the shooting death of 20-year-old Isaiah Murray.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on Jan. 12 in a parking lot across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center.

When police got to the scene, they found Murray dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Whitaker is the second person to be charged in connection to the shooting. William Brown, 19, was indicted on murder and complicity to commit aggravated robbery charges this week.

Before the shooting, both men were allegedly part of a group that conspired to rob a group of people. In announcing Brown’s indictment, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Murray was one of the targets of the attempted robbery.

Murray was shot and killed during the incident.

Whitaker was arrested on Monday and remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.









