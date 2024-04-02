Man accused of deadly shooting near Dayton elementary school indicted on charges

DAYTON — A 19-year-old man is facing charges for a deadly shooting near a Dayton elementary school that happened earlier this year.

William Brown, of Dayton, was indicted Tuesday by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of murder and three counts of complicity to commit aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

The charges are in connection to the shooting death of Isaiah Murray, 20.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported on Jan. 12 in a parking lot across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center.

When police got to the scene, they found Murray dead from a single gunshot wound to the head.

“Further investigation, including witness statements and physical evidence, determined (Brown) and others had attempted to rob the victim at gunpoint, and during the robbery, the victim was fatally shot,” according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on Tuesday.

Court documents filed in Dayton Municipal Court last week indicated that Brown and others conspired to rob other three men.

Brown is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million bond. He’s scheduled to be in court next on Thursday.

