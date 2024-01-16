20-year-old ID’d as man shot, killed near Dayton elementary school

DAYTON — A 20-year-old man has been identified as the person shot and killed near a Dayton elementary school on Friday.

Isaiah Murray was identified as the victim of the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. in a parking lot across the street from Roosevelt Elementary School.

When police got to the scene, they found Murray dead from a gunshot wound.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 at the scene that there were numerous shots fired.

The shooting sent both Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center, which is also across the street, into lockdown.

The Greater Dayton Recreation Center was also hit by a stray bullet.

We’re working to learn if anyone has been arrested in connection to this shooting.

