Celebration of Life today for longtime Dayton radio personality

DAYTON — A Celebration of Life will be held today to honor a longtime Dayton radio personality.

As News Center 7 previously reported back in February, Steve Kirk died at the age of 91.

It was just days before his 92nd birthday.

He was the morning show host on WING from 1966 to 1991.

News Center 7′s Cheryl McHenry reported in April that a Celebration of Life will be held for “Kirkie.”

It is today from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Polen Farm at the 5000 block of Bigger Road.

Kirk was inducted into the Radio/Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame of Ohio, as well as the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003.

He is survived by his wife Mary and two daughters, Amy and Casey.

