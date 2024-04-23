Celebration of Life announced for longtime Dayton radio personality

DAYTON — A Celebration of Life has been announced for a longtime Dayton radio personality.

As News Center 7 previously reported back in February, Steve Kirk died at the age of 91, just days before his 92nd birthday.

He was the morning show host on WING from 1966 to 1991.

News Center 7′s Cheryl McHenry reports the Celebration of Life for “Kirkie” will be held on May 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Polen Farm at the 5000 block of Bigger Road.

Kirk was inducted into the Radio/Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame of Ohio, as well as the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003.

He is survived by his wife Mary and two daughters, Amy and Casey.

