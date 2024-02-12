Longtime Dayton radio personality dies days before 92nd birthday

DAYTON — A longtime Dayton radio personality has died just days before his 92nd birthday.

Steve Kirk died on Thursday, February 8 at the age of 91, his family announced in a statement.

Kirk was the Morning Show Host on 1410 WING from 1966 to 1992. He was inducted into the Radio/Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame of Ohio, as well as the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2003.

>> Longtime Miami Co. high school teacher, successful soccer coach passes away

“Please keep his loving and devoted wife, Mary Wellmeier Kirkpatrick and his two daughters, Amy Kirkpatrick and Casey Kirkpatrick in your prayers,” his family said.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Steve Kirk

©2024 Cox Media Group