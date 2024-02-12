Longtime Miami Co. high school teacher, successful soccer coach passes away

TIPP CITY — A local school district is mourning the loss of a longtime high school teacher and soccer coach.

Tipp City Schools teacher and coach Scott Downing passed away on Feb. 9 after battling health issues, according to the school district.

Downing graduated from Tippecanoe High School in 1992 and came back in 2000-2001 to teach high school social studies and coach boys’ soccer.

In 2005, Downing took over as head coach for the boys’ soccer team and remained in that position from 2021-2022.

The district said he was a colleague, teacher, mentor, and coach, who was passionate and dedicated about his work.

“He had a great sense of humor that could make anyone laugh, a smile that lit up a room, and an uncanny ability to connect with our youth,” a social media post from the district read.

Downing led the program to its first state championship in 2019 and followed the success with a state runner-up finish in 2020.

“His leadership can never be undervalued. His smile will never be forgotten. We have truly lost one of the greatest human beings,” Tipp City Schools Athletic Director Kregg Creamer said.

Scott was inducted into the Tippecanoe Athletic Hall of Fame in 2021 and “will live on as possibly the best player to ever come out of Tippecanoe High School,” Creamer said.

From 1992-1995 Downing played for the University of Dayton men’s soccer team.

During his college career, he appeared in 73 games, scored six goals, and made 11 assists.

The school district invites the community to attend a celebration of life for Downing.

The celebration will take place on Sunday, Feb. 25 at Tippecanoe High School, at 615 E Kessler-Cowlesville Rd., from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

