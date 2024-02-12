Rideshare driver accused of raping multiple women in Ohio

AKRON — A rideshare driver is accused of raping multiple women in Ohio.

Mohamed Reeda, 24, is charged with four counts of rape, four counts of kidnapping and one count of attempted rape, WOIO reported.

According to Akron police, Reeda said he was a driver for a rideshare service, and his victims were from the City of Akron.

Akron police arrested him on March 30, 2023, WOIO reported.

>> 1-year-old finds gun while adults sleeping; shoots self in Harrison Twp.

Authorities said Reeda would drive around the city looking for women to prey on and would try to get the women into his car.

One victim said in a 911 call that he took her to a park and pulled a knife on her, according to WOIO. Another woman said she got into Reeda’s car after he offered her a job.

Jury selection in Reeda’s trial began on Feb. 2 in front of Summit County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kelly McClaughlin and the jury started deliberating on Feb. 8, WOIO reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group