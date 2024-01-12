UPDATE: 1 dead after shooting near Dayton elementary school; School remains in lockdown

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 1:40 p.m.:

Roosevelt Elementary School remains on lockdown after a deadly shooting near the school on Friday.

In a statement to News Center 7, a district spokesperson said the school entered a shelter-in-place around 12:30 p.m.

“Roosevelt Elementary entered a precautionary shelter-in-place at approximately 12:30 p.m. after an incident occurred at the Greater Dayton Recreation Center. At this time, police have informed the District that there is no threat to the building. While the incident did not occur on school property, the school remains in a shelter-in-place, and all students are safe and accounted for,” the spokesperson said.

UPDATE @ 1:03 p.m.:

One person is dead after a shooting near a Dayton elementary school Friday afternoon, Dayton police confirmed to News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott.

The victim is only being described as a male at this time.

Both Roosevelt Elementary School and the Greater Dayton Recreation Center on W. Third Street remain on lockdown.

Police said the recreation center was hit by a stray bullet.

INITIAL REPORT:

A Dayton elementary school is on lockdown after reports of a shooting near the school.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Roosevelt Elementary School on W. Third Street.

The school is on lockdown while police are on scene and conducting an investigation, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone has been shot.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott is on the scene and reports police have a basketball court across the street from the school blocked off.

