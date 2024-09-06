School hosts first football game since tornadoes ripped through field

GREENVILLE — Greenville will host its first high school football game since it was hit by tornadoes.

The stadium at Greenville High School looks vastly different than it did in May.

Sky 7 video shows the damage to the football field, light fixtures, and trees after tornadoes ripped through.

Now that renovations are complete, the school feels they are ready for the community to come and enjoy Friday night’s game.

Athletic Director Aaron Shaffer said he is shocked how quickly it all came together.

“We went from a virtual standstill to light speed in a matter of weeks,” Shaffer said. “With everything going on from May til now the excitement’s going to be there and we look forward to having a great crowd tonight.”

Greenville will face off against Tippecanoe.

