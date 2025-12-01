School employee placed on leave amid misconduct investigation

DAYTON — A local school employee has been placed on leave after allegations of misconduct.

News Center 7 inquired about an employee at Edwin Joel Brown Middle School, to which Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence responded, “Dayton Public Schools is investigating an allegation of misconduct involving a district employee.”

Lawrence said that after receiving the report last week, the employee was placed on administrative leave.

Law enforcement is involved, the district confirmed.

Lawrence said they are unable to share any more details at this time.

News Center 7 has reached out to police and will update this story if we get new information.

