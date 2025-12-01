9-year-old Ohio boy collecting hundreds of bears for patients at children’s hospital

COLUMBUS — A 9-year-old Ohio boy is collecting teddy bears to donate to patients spending the holidays at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In a month, Jack has collected hundreds of teddy bears, turning his family’s home into “Teddy Bear HQ” as part of “Jack’s Bravery Bears,” our news partners at WBNS in Columbus reported.

“The people at the hospital, when they get it, they can like be brave,” he said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Jack and his family volunteered last year and made blankets for kids at the hospital. That inspired “Jack’s Bravery Bears.”

“I thought… wouldn’t the kids at Nationwide like to have teddy bears to go with their blankets?” he said.

Last year, he collected 445 bears and is aiming to collect even more than that this year.

Jack told WBNS that the best part is imagining the smiles the bears will bring to the patients at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

“They’re going to be so happy,” he said.

Jack and his family have set up a GoFundMe. The money raised will go toward buying more bears for the young patients.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group