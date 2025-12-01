More snow on tap for the Miami Valley as we kick off the new week

DAYTON — Good Sunday evening, everyone! I hope you had a nice end to the weekend. It sure felt cold and windy this afternoon. I know for some the snow did not pan out well yesterday. I feel your frustrations. However, we have to move forward and look ahead to the next system that will be here in about 24 hours!

satellite

Yesterday’s system has moved away. We have a few lingering flurries out there, but nothing crazy tonight. The next system is moving through the Rocky Mountains and will slide south of us tomorrow night. This puts us on the colder side of the storm instead of the milder side. No concerns about mixed precipitation are expected locally. That helps with an easier forecast to a degree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Impacts

Impacts will be the bigger story here for Tuesday morning. Can you remember the countless times in recent years where a low amount of snow for morning rush hour has led to numerous delays, slick spots, and an overall unpleasant commute? That’s what is in store for Tuesday morning. Snow will largely be moving out by sunrise, but the impact of 1-3″ of snow falling overnight heading into the morning commute can leave some slow travel issues.

futurecast

A steady light to moderate snow is expected for several hours late tomorrow night into Tuesday morning. A few localized bands may set up as well. We should remember snow does not fall evenly. While there could be a hint of dry air very early on, there is a consensus that this looks more promising with higher confidence of sticking snow.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Snow Meter

We feel good to state 1-3″ of snow should turn out to be the average for the Miami Valley! A few isolated spots could fall a touch short or perhaps overperform by a pinch, but in general this looks a bit easier to forecast since temperatures favor all snow. Of course, the system is still a little ways out there in the Rocky Mountains, so a few minor adjustments can never be totally ruled out.

I would expect a bit of a tough commute Tuesday morning. Stay tuned as we update any changes in the next 18 hours or so!