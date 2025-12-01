Auglaize County Fair announces concert headliner

WAPAKONETA — The headliner for the 2026 Auglaize County Fair has been announced.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Country music star Craig Morgan will take the stage in Wapakoneta next summer.

TRENDING STORIES:

Morgan, who’s behind hits like “That’s What I Love About Sunday,” “International Harvester,” and “Redneck Yacht Club,” will close out the final night of the fair on Aug. 8.

“Our concerts have become a highlight of fair week,” fair officials said. “The excitement from the crowd the past two years has been unbelievable. Craig Morgan is the perfect artist to keep that momentum going, and we’re thrilled for what will shape up to be an amazing show.”

Tickets go on sale Dec. 12 at auglaizecountyfair.org/tickets.

The Auglaize County Fair is scheduled to run from Aug. 2 through Aug. 8.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group