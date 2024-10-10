Salvation Army to have Ohio presence in hurricane areas

OHIO — The State of Ohio continues to send help to the southeast following Hurricane Helene’s aftermath.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Salvation Army of Central Ohio will help people in North Carolina and Georgia to assist those impacted by Hurricane Helene, according to a spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Butler County All Hazards Incident Management Team, Ohio National Guard, and Ohio Task Force 1 are also down south to assist with Hurricane Milton.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Salvation Army of Central Ohio announced it has deployed two Majors to assist in North Carolina and Georgia, the spokesperson said.

Since Helene hit, the Salvation Army has served over 330,000 hot meals, at least 35,000 meal hits, more than 173,000 drinks, and over 130,000 snacks from 58 active mobile feeding units in six states, the spokesperson said.

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida Wednesday night.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



