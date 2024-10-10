Local

Salvation Army to have Ohio presence in hurricane areas

Hurricane Helene-North Carolina-Relief Soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, from Fort Campbell, Ky., help volunteers distribute water, food, toiletries, and other aid to residents in Maggie Valley on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP) (Travis Long/AP)

By WHIO Staff

OHIO — The State of Ohio continues to send help to the southeast following Hurricane Helene’s aftermath.

The Salvation Army of Central Ohio will help people in North Carolina and Georgia to assist those impacted by Hurricane Helene, according to a spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Butler County All Hazards Incident Management Team, Ohio National Guard, and Ohio Task Force 1 are also down south to assist with Hurricane Milton.

The Salvation Army of Central Ohio announced it has deployed two Majors to assist in North Carolina and Georgia, the spokesperson said.

Since Helene hit, the Salvation Army has served over 330,000 hot meals, at least 35,000 meal hits, more than 173,000 drinks, and over 130,000 snacks from 58 active mobile feeding units in six states, the spokesperson said.

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida Wednesday night.

