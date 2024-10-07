Ohio National Guard activated ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida

COLUMBUS — The Ohio National Guard has been activated to help support Florida as it prepares for the potentially catastrophic impact of Hurricane Milton.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced more than three dozen Ohio National Guard members will be sent to help clean up storm debris and provide other recovery and relief operations in hard-hit areas of the state, according to a media release.

The National Hurricane Center believes Milton will make landfall on Florida’s west coast on Wednesday evening. It is expected to be a Category 3 when it hits.

“As Florida recovers from one hurricane and braces for another, Ohio is answering the call to help Governor DeSantis and the entire state,” said Governor DeWine. “Forty members of the 200th REDHORSE Squadron are proactively heading to Florida in advance of what is expected to be another catastrophic storm,” DeWine said.

This comes a week after the Ohio National Guard was sent to North Carolina to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

