BUTLER COUNTY — An area emergency team has been deployed to help assist in the response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Milton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Butler County All Hazards Incident Management (IMT) left Tuesday at the request of the state of Florida and the Florida Division of Emergency Management, according to a spokesperson.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Milton is expected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday.

The National Hurricane Center predicted Milton would likely weaken but remain a major hurricane when it makes landfall late Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.

TRENDING STORIES:

The 12-person IMT will deploy for 14 days, and their assignment will be to support emergency operations for response with local first responders, the spokesperson said.

The Butler County IMT is one of three FEMA-approved Supplemental Response Team (SRT) Incident Management Teams in the United States.

Butler IMT was previously deployed to New York in 2011 for Hurricane Irene and again in 2012 for Hurricane Sandy.

They went to the Florida Emergency Operations Center for Hurricanes Irma, Michael, Dorian, and Ian.

Butler IMT most recently went to East Palestine in 2023 for the train derailment.

Area emergency team deployed to help for Hurricane Milton Photo contributed by State of Ohio-Butler County Incident Management Team (via Facebook) (State of Ohio-Butler County Incident Management Team (via Facebook) /State of Ohio-Butler County Incident Management Team (via Facebook))

Area emergency team deployed to help for Hurricane Milton Photo contributed by State of Ohio-Butler County Incident Management Team (via Facebook) (State of Ohio-Butler County Incident Management Team (via Facebook) /State of Ohio-Butler County Incident Management Team (via Facebook))

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



