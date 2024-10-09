Family held at gunpoint during home invasion; police still looking for men responsible

DAYTON — Dayton police are working to identify two people responsible for a home invasion in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell went back to the home where this happened. He’ll show you what the home invasion has led the victims to do tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dayton Police released a video on Tuesday showing two men, who had gotten out of a white BMW SUV, force their way into a home in the 100 block of Grove Avenue on Oct. 6. From there, police said they held the people inside at gunpoint.

“The residents of the home were not harmed physically and are still unsure why they were targeted,” police shared on social media on Tuesday.

News Center 7 went to the neighborhood where this happened on Wednesday. There, several people in the neighborhood asked to see the video.

“Yeah, I don’t know them,” one person said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



