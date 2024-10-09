Road rage incident leads to deadly crash on I-75

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — One person is dead after a road rage incident caused a crash on Interstate 75 on Tuesday.
The crash was reported on northbound I-75 near milepost 114 in Auglaize County around 5:08 p.m.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash happened after Bailey Luckett, 24 of Lima, stopped her Kia Soul in front of a Freightliner on the interstate, causing it to also stop. Luckett allegedly got out of her car and confronted the Freightliner’s driver, 50-year-old Jesus Perez, of Pennsylvania.
While this was going on, a Chrysler Pacifica ran into the Freightliner.
The driver of the Chrysler, 44-year-old David Shutt, of Lima, died from his injuries at the scene of the crash. OSHP noted he was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the crash.
When the crash happened, the Kia drove off from the scene but was later found and stopped by a state trooper.
Luckett and Perez were not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
