Traffic cameras capture tornado cross Florida highway as state braces for Hurricane Milton

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic cameras in Florida captured the shocking image of a tornado crossing a highway as the state braces for Hurricane Milton.
The National Weather Service in Miami shared a photo of a tornado crossing I-75. According to traffic cameras, the tornado was spotted in Broward County.
Another picture sent to NWS appears to show a massive tornado on SR-80.
The NWS said there is a very favorable environment for quick-moving and dangerous tornadoes.
The National Hurricane Center says Milton is currently a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph sustained winds and is forecasted to make landfall late on Wednesday.
Taken by Greg Travers on SR80 a few minutes ago!— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) October 9, 2024
**Please take the Tornado Warnings we are issuing as fast as we can seriously!**
This is a very favorable environment for quick-moving and dangerous Tornadoes. https://t.co/mROCXoeq8I pic.twitter.com/0AIX1iuOBl
