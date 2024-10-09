Traffic cameras capture tornado cross Florida highway as state braces for Hurricane Milton

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Traffic cameras in Florida captured the shocking image of a tornado crossing a highway as the state braces for Hurricane Milton.

The National Weather Service in Miami shared a photo of a tornado crossing I-75. According to traffic cameras, the tornado was spotted in Broward County.

Another picture sent to NWS appears to show a massive tornado on SR-80.

The NWS said there is a very favorable environment for quick-moving and dangerous tornadoes.

The National Hurricane Center says Milton is currently a Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph sustained winds and is forecasted to make landfall late on Wednesday.

