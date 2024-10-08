Ohio Task Force 1 heading to Florida before Hurricane Milton landfall

DAYTON — Ohio Task Force 1 is heading back to Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton.

A spokesperson for OH-TF1 told News Center 7 that crews had been released from North Carolina Monday morning.

“They are currently traveling to Orlando where they will wait out the storm and be prepared to go to work in the immediate aftermath,” the spokesperson said.

Crews are expected to arrive in Orlando around 9 p.m.

As previously reported by News Center 7, OH-TF1 was deployed to Florida ahead of Hurricane Helene on Sept. 24 but was reassigned to North Carolina to help with the aftermath.

