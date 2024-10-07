Man in critical condition after Dayton shooting; narcotics unit called to scene

DAYTON — A man is in critical condition after someone shot him.

As News Center 7 previously reported, around 3:38 a.m. officers and medics were dispatched to the 150 block of Drummer Ave on reports of a shooting.

“Hurry, please hurry, my boyfriend’s been shot,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Police and medics rushed to the scene, and took a man to the hospital.

There was no sign of the suspect when police arrived on the scene, officers said.

Homicide detectives were called and are hoping someone in the neighborhood might have seen the suspect leaving.

“There’s always something going on around here,” Rebecca Hunter said.

Hunter is upset someone was shot around the corner from her.

She’s lived here for close to eight years and mostly keeps to herself.

“You hear gunfire throughout the neighborhood here and there ... it’s something that happens quite often,” Hunter said.

Police also called their narcotics unit to the scene after suspected drugs were spotted in the home.

What led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

