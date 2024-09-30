Ohio Task Force 1 reassigned to North Carolina to help with Hurricane Helene aftermath

DAYTON — Ohio Task Force 1 has been reassigned to North Carolina to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

As previously reported by News Center 7, OH-TF1 was activated on Sept. 24 to mobilize as a Type I team to support FEMA Region 4 and the state of Florida.

“Ohio Task Force 1 has completed assigned missions in and around Pasco County, Florida, and has been reassigned to North Carolina,” the team wrote on social media. “They expect to start working around noon (Monday).”

The team deployed 82 members skilled in various aspects of search and rescue operations, including water rescue and K-9.

Their specific determination in North Carolina has not yet been determined.

