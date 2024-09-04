Safety regulators want to investigate Shein, Temu over dangerous products

Millions of people shop on discount websites like Shein and Temu.

Two leaders from the Consumer Products Safety Commission said in an open letter Wednesday that they want commission staff to look into how the two companies comply with US safety regulations, according to CNN.

They ship items directly from warehouses in Asia to homes worldwide.

There are concerns Americans can purchase dangerous products.

Shein said in a comment to CNN that customer safety is its “top priority and we are investing millions of dollars to strengthen our compliance programs.” Temu said that it “requires all sellers on our platform to comply with applicable laws and regulations, including those related to product safety.”

Temu did not respond to a request for comment.

the commissioners want the full commission to look into the websites.

