Rock legends ZZ Top coming to Fraze Pavilion

KETTERING — ZZ Top is coming to Kettering this summer.

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The rock legends behind hits like “Sharp Dressed Man” and “La Grange” are set to perform at the Fraze Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m.

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ZZ Top currently features longtime members Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard, as well as Elwood Francis, who joined the band in 2021.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, April 24, at 10 a.m. More information on ticket prices and the show can be found here.

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