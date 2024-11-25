Restaurant temporarily closed after car drives through building

AKRON — A drive-in restaurant is temporarily closed after a car crashed through the building.

A car crashed into Swensons Drive-In in West Akron late Saturday, according to a social media post.

Akron Police told Fox 8 in Cleveland that a vehicle was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it went off the road. It hit a curb, traveled through the parking lot, and hit the building.

The restaurant shared pictures of the damage left behind. They also said there were “no major injuries” to any of its workers.

Swensons said their food truck will be open starting on Monday until the building reopens.

The crash remains under investigation.

