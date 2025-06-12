Residents back home after nitric oxide leak at SE Ohio manufacturing plant

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Residents are back home after multiple agencies responded to a chemical leak at an Ohio manufacturing plant on Wednesday.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office said the county Emergency Management Agency (EMA) was notified around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning of a “confirmed leak” at the Austin Power Red Diamond Plant, according to a social media post.

As previously reported by News Center 7, residents in the village of Zaleski were asked to evacuate the area.

The sheriff’s office said that the evacuation order was issued for a three-mile radius around the plant.

The order was lifted at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and residents were allowed back to their homes.

“Air monitoring and on-site evaluations confirm that levels at the facility are within safe limits,” the sheriff’s office said.

According to the company’s website, Austin Powder is headquartered in Cleveland, and the manufacturing facility in Vinton County is known as Red Diamond. The company produces industrial explosives used for mining and construction purposes.

The Ohio EPA told our news partner, WBNS-TV in Columbus, that no injuries were reported from the chemical leak. The plume of smoke has dissipated.

