Nitric acid leak at southeastern Ohio manufacturing plant prompts evacuations

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Evacuations are underway as multiple agencies respond to a chemical leak at a manufacturing plant in Vinton County on Wednesday.

The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was a “confirmed leak” at Austin Powder, located at 32000 Powder Plant Rd. in McArthur, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

Jackson County Emergency Management Director Robert Czechlewski stated that a storage tank containing 50,000 gallons of nitric acid was leaking.

Czechlewski told WBNS that there was a miscommunication and that there were 3,000 gallons of nitric acid leaking from a 5,000-gallon tank.

According to the company’s website, Austin Powder is headquartered in Cleveland, and the manufacturing facility in Vinton County is known as Red Diamond. The company produces industrial explosives used for mining and construction purposes.

A spokesperson with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency told WBNS that the agency was aware of the chemical leak and that a coordinator from the emergency response office was going to the site to investigate.

Residents in the village of Zaleski are being asked to evacuate the area. The sheriff’s office said those being evacuated can go to Vinton County High School, located at 63910 U.S. 50.

