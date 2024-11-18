Repair project to close road in Springfield this week

SPRINGFIELD — A construction project will close a busy road in Springfield this week.
Starting today, North Bechtle Ave will be closed at the railroad tracks near Perry Street.
The closure will last until Friday, Nov, 22. Crews will be completing rail repairs.
A detour will be posted using US 41. Signs will be posted.
Drivers are urged to plan accordingly and follow all posted signs for the detour route.
