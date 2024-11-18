1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after Piqua shooting

PIQUA — A person is hospitalized, and another is in custody after a shooting in Piqua.
Officers responded at around 8:10 p.m. to the 800 block of Brice Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a social media post.
Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 440-9911.
