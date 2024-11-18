1 hospitalized, 1 in custody after Piqua shooting

PIQUA — A person is hospitalized, and another is in custody after a shooting in Piqua.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is heading to the scene and will have the latest information tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers responded at around 8:10 p.m. to the 800 block of Brice Avenue on reports of a shooting, according to a social media post.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call (937) 440-9911.

We will update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



