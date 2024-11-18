Police investigating after person walks into area hospital with gunshot wound

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police are investigating after a person walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Around 1:44 a.m., a person reportedly walked into Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital, with a gunshot wound to their foot, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

The shooting reportedly happened in the 3900 block of Salem Ave, according to the dispatch Sergeant.

Police on scene reportedly found shell casings in the street.

Details on the person’s condition were not immediately available. No suspect information was available at this time.

This is a developing story.

