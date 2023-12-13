Local

Relief at the pump could be under Ohioans’ Christmas trees this year, gas expert says

A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in Englewood, Colo.

DAYTON — If you’ve noticed gas prices are low, you may see them get even lower around Christmas time.

GasBuddy expert Patrick De Haan shared on X, formally Twitter, that drivers in Ohio could see prices hit around $1.99 around Christmas.

Ben Graziano, a University of Dayton student, said he can’t remember the last time he paid this little for gas.

