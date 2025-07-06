Reds star earns 2nd straight MLB All-Star Game roster spot

CINCINNATI — Only one Cincinnati Reds player was selected to the National League for the 2025 All-Star Game.

Star shortstop Elly De La Cruz was picked for the All-Star Game for the second straight season.

He will be the team’s only representative.

The former Dayton Dragon is hitting .277 with 18 homers, 60 RBI, and 68 runs scored in 90 games. He also has 22 stolen bases and has an .836 OPS.

De La Cruz leads all National League shortstops in homers, runs, RBIs, and slugging percentage.

“I think everybody in this game wants to go to the All-Star Game, so it means a lot to me,” he said after the Reds fell, 3-1, at Philadelphia on Sunday.

The All-Star Game is July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.

