Reds fans to say final goodbye to Pete Rose this weekend

CINCINNATI — Reds fans will have an opportunity to say their final goodbyes to a baseball legend this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As News Center 7 previously reported, the Cincinnati Reds will host a 14-hour visitation on Sunday, Nov. 10, honoring Pete Rose, and his 24-year-old Major League career.

RELATED STORIES:

It will be held from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The visitation is free and open to the public.

Rose died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at his Las Vegas home on Sept. 30.

The Reds will also honor Rose during a May home game.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 16 Remembering Pete Rose 1963 Tommy Harper, outfield, and Pete Rose, second base, Cincinnati Red's rookie All-Stars at Waldorf rookie ceremonies. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



