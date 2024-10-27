Reds fans will get chance to say goodbye to Pete Rose; public visitation to be held

CINCINNATI — Reds fans will have an opportunity to say goodbye to the late “Charlie Hustle” next month.

The Reds will host a 14-hour visitation on Nov. 10 honoring Pete Rose and his 24-year career in the Major Leagues.

The visitation will be held from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

It is free and open to the public.

Rose died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease at his Las Vegas home on Sept. 30.

“We are deeply moved by the overwhelming love and support from the people of Cincinnati, the entire baseball community, and fans across the world as we mourn the loss of our beloved Dad, Grandpa, and Brother, Pete Rose,” Rose’s daughter, wrote in a statement.

Rose’s burial service will be private, Fawn said.

Rose also will be honored during the Reds’ May 14 home game against the Chicago White Sox during “Pete Rose Day.”

