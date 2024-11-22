Red Cross helping 2 people after fire destroys West Milton home

WEST MILTON — The Red Cross is helping two people after a fire destroyed a West Milton home late Wednesday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The West Milton Fire Company responded late Wednesday night to the 1200 block of S. Miami Street on reports of the smell of smoke inside a home. There were potentially two people trapped inside, according to social media.

As previously reported by News Center 7, several fire departments responded to provide mutual aid.

TRENDING STORIES:

When firefighters arrived, they found the front of the house and much of the roof was on fire. There were two people outside the home.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page. It showed flames surrounding the house.

The home was located 1,200 feet off the road down a narrow lane.

“First units on the scene initiated an aggressive attack into the front door and through the basement,” David Jay, West Milton Chief told News Center 7. “The first units on the scene initiated an aggressive attack into the front door and through the basement. The advanced stages of the fire and water supply issues complicated the attack. We eventually had 2,500 feet of supply line on the ground to supply our ladder and attack engine.”

The estimated cost of damages is $360,000.

Jay said the fire appeared to have started on the porch.

Tipp City, Union, Ludlow Falls, and the Laura Fire Departments provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



