Red Cross assisting after fire causes estimated $25K in damages to Shelby Co. home

SIDNEY — A home sustained damage after a fire in Shelby County early Wednesday morning.
Sidney firefighters responded just before 5:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Children’s Home Road on reports of a house fire, according to Sidney Fire Chief Chad Hollinger.
When firefighters arrived, they found smoke from the attic of a single-story home.
They extinguished the fire and made sure all occupants were safely out of the house.
The fire caused an estimated damage of $25,000. The Red Cross was requested to help a displaced resident, Chief Hollinger said.
No injuries were reported.
Firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be electrical and accidental in nature.
