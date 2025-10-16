2 men plead guilty in deadly robbery, hit-and-run outside Riverside poker club

RIVERSIDE — Two of the three men charged in a robbery and deadly hit-and-run crash near a Riverside poker club have pleaded guilty.

John Disney, 36, and Eric Caldwell, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated robbery, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records filed on Oct. 14.

As part of the plea deals, three counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault were dismissed for both men.

The other man involved, Ryan Wilson, 41, is facing three counts of murder, one count of aggravated robbery, and two counts of felonious assault, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Court records show his trial is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

As previously reported by News Center 7, David Mills, 58, was killed in October 2023 after being robbed and hit by a car outside the club on Burkhardt Road.

A video obtained by News Center 7 shows the entire incident.

A group of people is seen jumping out of the car and fighting someone outside.

A few seconds later, the suspects got back into the car. At this time, it appears that Mills jumped on the hood.

The car speeds off with Mills still on the hood. He falls off shortly after and is seen lying in the parking lot.

Mills died at Miami Valley Hospital.

Both Disney and Caldwell will be sentenced on March 6, 2026, according to court records.

All three men involved remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

