Man wanted by Homeland Security arrested in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Darke County — A man wanted by the Department of Homeland Security was arrested in Greenville on Tuesday morning, according to a social media post from the Greenville Police Department.

After receiving a citizen complaint about littering and camping in public, Greenville police came in contact with 62-year-old Cosme Sanchez just before 8 a.m.

“Upon investigation, officers determined that Mr. Sanchez had been camping on a public sidewalk in the downtown area and evidence also showed that he had been urinating in public,” the post read.

Authorities soon learned that Sanchez was wanted by the Department of Homeland Security and had arrest warrants in another state.

Sanchez was arrested and will be transferred to the Department of Homeland Security’s custody, according to the post.

