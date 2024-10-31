Record matched for warmest low temperature set in Dayton

DAYTON — A record was matched for the warmest low temperature set Wednesday in Dayton.

The City of Dayton saw a low temperature of 61 degrees on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

It tied the 63-year-old record set back in 1961.

This was the second straight day that Dayton set or matched the record for the warmest low temperature.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Tuesday’s low temperatures in Dayton reached 62 degrees and broke the old record of 61 degrees set twice in 2004 and 1946.

