Record for warmest low temperature set in Dayton

DAYTON — A record for the warmest low temperature was set in Dayton on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s low temperatures in Dayton reached 62 degrees and broke the old record of 61 degrees set twice in 2004 and 1946, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures Tuesday reached 78 degrees in Dayton.

It will be another warm day on Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees, Marando says.

Highs are expected to reach the mid-70s, but there is a chance for wind and rain on Thursday which could impact trick-or-treaters on Halloween night.

