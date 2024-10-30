Can you ID her? Police looking for woman connected to stealing over $4K in clothes

BEAVERCREEK — Do you recognize this woman?
Beavercreek Police are looking for a woman they say was part of a group that robbed a Dick’s Sporting Goods on Oct. 27.
The department posted her picture on social media.
Police say the suspects are accused of stealing over $4,200 worth of clothing.
If anyone can ID this suspect, please contact Officer Dobney at (937) 426-1225, ext. 145, or email her.
You may remain anonymous.
