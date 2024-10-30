Body recovered from water-filled gravel pit in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY — An investigation was launched after a body was found in a gravel pit in Greene County Wednesday.

Around 11:30 a.m. the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and and the Greene County Coroner’s Office were called to reports of an unresponsive person seen in the water in the 800 block of Dayton Xenia Road.

Greene County Coroner Dr. Kevin Sharrett said the body recovered is being taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for further investigation.

Due to the body being in a gravel pit, crews said extraction was difficult and took some time.

Sharrett said initial information leads him to believe the person has been dead for some time.

Additional details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

