Semi rips front porch off Piqua home

PIQUA — A Piqua home was damaged after it was hit by a semi on Wednesday morning.

A semi hit the home at the corner of E. Water Street and Manning Street around 11:34 a.m.

The semi was traveling on US 36, heading toward downtown Piqua when it turned off of the US Route onto Manning Road.

An initial investigation showed that the semi’s driver put the wrong address in their GPS and that caused them to turn onto Manning Road, according to Lt. Todd Voskuhl, of Piqua Police.

The truck then tried to turn onto E. Water Street and hit the house, ripping the front porch off of it.

No other major structural damage was initially reported at the home, but the county engineer was called to investigate.

The driver of the semi was cited for driving off a state route and for improper start.

