Man concerned for family’s safety after coyote spotted in front yard

GREENE COUNTY — A neighborhood is concerned for their safety after coyotes were spotted in a man’s front yard.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Cole Menker said it was a quiet morning on his cul de sac after his two sons left for school.

He was backing out of the driveway when he locked eyes with a coyote standing by a tree.

He pulled out his phone and took a video.

“He was just magnificent, just a big old coyote, and he turned the corner there and I threw it in park and I was just like wow, maybe, maybe I should try and spook him off,” Menker said.

So he did and jumped out of his truck, sprinting after the coyote.

“He ran all the way back here behind the other neighbors and then eventually went across the road,” he said.

As cool as it was to see, Menker did not want the animal anywhere near his house and children.

“Obviously, I worry about my little boy but they all let the small pets out in the backyard at night or during the day unattended so that is definitely something to worry about,” he said.

Greene County Wildlife Officer Alex Almeter said it is common to see coyotes in the fall.

“They tend to get more active because of their natural breeding cycle and habitat management style,” Almeter said.

If you come face to face with a coyote he said get loud and look scary.

Almeter said to help prevent coyotes from walking up near your home to not leave out any food scraps near your garbage can and look after your animals you let outside.

If you continue to see them in your neighborhood call the wildlife office or a nuisance trapper.

