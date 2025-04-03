Guns found in large teddy bear after deputies execute search warrant, man charged

PITTSBURGH — A man who was already facing several bench warrants now has new charges after deputies found two guns hidden inside an oversized teddy bear, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Purdue, 27, has pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges dating back to 2018, according to the sheriff’s office.

Four bench warrants were issued against Purdue two weeks ago, prompting detectives with the sheriff’s office to locate Purdue. He was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office says.

Detectives then swept the home, finding an oversized teddy bear. They moved the bear to make sure no one was hiding beneath it, and felt a hard object inside the bear, which they believed to be a weapon, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies secured a search warrant and recovered two handguns inside the bear, one of which was reported stolen from Uniontown. According to the sheriff’s office, they also recovered what deputies believe to be heroin and marijuana.

Purdue was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, processed on the bench warrants and is now facing new firearm and drug charges, the sheriff’s office says.

