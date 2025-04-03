‘Down came the whole thing;’ Uprooted tree falls on house as result of severe storms

KETTERING — Wednesday night’s severe storms caused a tree to fall on a house while a mother and daughter were inside.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher visited the home today to speak with the homeowners and see the damage. Crews began cleanup Thursday morning, but the house has a long way to go News Center 7 at 5:00.

Barbara McCarty and her daughter Sharon Williamson were in their Kettering home as heavy winds and rain rolled through the region.

McCarty has lived in the house for over 30 years. She said she sat in her living room that night thinking the storm had already passed.

“[Williamson] was coming up the hall and she said ‘Oh, mom, did you hear? It’s coming.’ And down came the whole thing,” McCarty said.

The tree was blown over around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. It dismantled the awning over their front porch. Their couch was covered in drywall and insulation.

Both McCarty and Williamson made it out of the house without significant injuries.

This story will be updated.

